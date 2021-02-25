The Sorcerer's Apprentice new musical: first look at the trailer

Have a first watch of the new trailer for The Sorcerer's Apprentice.

Penned by Richard Hough with composition and orchestrations by Ben Morales Frost, the piece is a gender-switched twist on Johann Wolfgang von Goethe's classic poem of the same name (which later inspired the memorable scene from the film Fantasia).

Appearing in the show are Nicola Blackman (Destry Rides Again), Dawn Hope (Follies), Mary Moore (a recent graduate making her professional stage debut), Marc Pickering (Cat in the Hat), Yazdan Qafouri (The Band) and David Thaxton (Passion). Also appearing are Tom Bales, Ryan Pidgen, Vicki Lee Taylor and Kayleigh Thadani.

Directed by Charlotte Westenra (The Wicker Husband) and produced by James Seabright, the piece has musical direction by Alan Williams, choreography by Steven Harris, puppetry direction by Scarlet Wilderink, set and costume design by Anna Kelsey, lighting design by Clancy Flynn, sound design by Ella Wahlstrom, puppetry design by Maia Kirman-Richards and magic consultancy by Scott Penrose. The King's Head Theatre in north London is an associate producer.

Tickets are available now via Stream.Theatre with the piece running through to Sunday 14 March.

Listen to one of the numbers below: