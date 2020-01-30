The Prince of Egypt in the West End announces child cast and extra performances

The child cast has been announced for The Prince of Egypt, with extra performance dates revealed for the show.

The roles of Young Miriam, Leah and Young Hebrew Girl are being shared by Mia Lakha, Iman Pabani and Hannah Selk and the roles of Young Aaron, Young Egyptian Boy and Young Midian Boy are being shared by Leo Babet, Jonah Collier and Taylor Jenkins.

They will form a part of a massive 42-strong cast, led by Luke Brady (Moses), Liam Tamne (Ramses), Christine Allado (Tzipporah), Alexia Khadime (Miriam), Joe Dixon (Seti), Debbie Kurup (Queen Tuya), Gary Wilmot (Jethro), Mercedesz Csampai (Yocheved), Adam Pearce (Hotep), Tanisha Spring (Nefertari) and Silas Wyatt-Barke (Aaron).

The show has added three matinee performances on 14 April, 11 August and 25 August 2020.

Also appearing in the show will be Simbi Akande, Casey Al-Shaqsy, Joe Atkinson, Danny Becker, Felipe Bejarano, Pàje Campbell, Adam Filipe, Soophia Foroughi, Natalie Green, Jack Harrison-Cooper, Rachael Ireson, Kalene Jeans, Christian Alexander Knight, Jessica Lee, Oliver Lidert, Jay Marsh, Scott Maurice, Carly Miles, Sam Oladeinde, Alice Readie, Christopher Short, Ricardo Walker, Danny Williams, Niko Wirachman and Sasha Woodward.

The Prince of Egypt begins previews at the Dominion Theatre on 5 February 2020, with opening night on 25 February.

The musical features ten new songs by composer Stephen Schwartz as well as songs from the original film including "When You Believe", "Deliver Us" and "All I Ever Wanted".

The show has music and lyrics by Schwartz and a book by Philip LaZebnik, with direction by Scott Schwartz. It is choreographed by Sean Cheesman with set design by Kevin Depinet, costume design by Ann Hould-Ward, lighting design by Mike Billings, sound design by Gareth Owen, projection design by Jon Driscoll and illusion design by Chris Fisher. Orchestrations are from August Eriksmoen with musical supervision and arrangements by Dominick Amendum, musical direction by Dave Rose and casting by Jim Arnold.