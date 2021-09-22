Seven mischievous highlights to celebrate seven years of The Play That Goes Wrong

Mischief Theatre's The Play That Goes Wrong must have done a lot of things right as they have reached a chaotic seven years in London!

To celebrate we asked the mighty team to give us seven mischievous moments that will launch this record-breaking comedy to the top of your must-see or must-see-again list!





1. Winning the 14th Annual WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Comedy back in 2014!







© Dan Wooller

Nothing was amiss way back when at the WhatsOnStage Awards - and it was thanks to all of you, not our intrepid director Chris Bean's hard work and dedication!







2. Bringing the house down at The Royal Variety Performance in 2015

The stage was set for a star-studded line-up at The Royal Variety Performance. Kylie, check. Josh Groban, check. Jack Whitehall, check.



And somehow Cornley not only made the list too, but managed to convince all of their new famous friends to help out with their performance! Spoiler: it still didn't go right!









3. It has toured the UK four times. Which is 100 weeks of touring. Visiting every corner of the UK...

And their current UK tour is underway right now! In their 100 weeks of touring, at least Cornley have only got lost once or twice... but they've always made it to the theatre in time for curtain up!

So we suppose we can add ‘sense of direction' to the things Cornley have lost along the way. Along with countless Duran Duran CDs, their dog and any ounce of dignity Chris Bean had left!





4. The show has also visited Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Barbados and Darlington.

It has been performed on every continent around the world (excluding Antarctica where a frosty reception was predicted)



And this winter, performances will résumé off-Broadway once again. Here's hoping our friends across the pond will have used the last two years to rehearse – who knows, maybe THEY might be the first one to get it right?!









5. It has become the longest-running comedy playing in the West End, and now the longest-running play at the Duchess Theatre.

What do The Mousetrap, Les Misérables and Cornley's neighbours at MAMMA MIA! have in common? They're all some of the longest running shows in the West End.

And not only is The Play That Goes Wrong now in their company (with almost 2,500 performances!) it's also the WRONGEST running show!









6. It's the show that comedians turn to when they want a laugh!

This includes Bill Bailey, Sally Phillips, James Corden, Ricky Gervais, Richard Curtis, Matt Lucas and Will Ferrell – who have all visited the production!

(And despite the raucous laughs which Cornley get every night, Chris Bean is still adamant it is a serious murder-mystery play!)





7. To celebrate seven years of The Play That Goes Wrong in London, tickets are now on sale until October 2022!

How WRONG did The Play That Goes Wrong's birthday go?! Find out right here...



