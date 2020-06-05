The Pillowman in the West End postponed until 2021

Martin McDonagh's ⁦Olivier Award-winning play The Pillowman has postponed its West End run to 2021.

Directed by Matthew Dunster (Hangmen, A Very Very Very Dark Matter), the play tells the story of a writer questioned by authorities about a series of murders that bear similarities to his short stories. This production will star Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Kick-Ass, Avengers: Age of Ultron) as Katurian and Steve Pemberton (The League of Gentlemen, Benidorm) as Tupolski, with set and costume design by Anna Fleischle, sound design by Ian Dickinson and casting by Amy Ballfur.

McDonagh and director Dunster said: "Whilst we are naturally disappointed that The Pillowman can't go ahead this summer, we are fully committed to realising this new production in the near future. We have an extraordinary cast and creative team and can't wait to bring this new vision of the play to audiences."

New dates for the West End show and full casting are to be announced.

McDonagh's work includes the Academy Award-winning film Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and The Aran Islands trilogy – The Cripple of Inishmaan won Daniel Radcliffe a WhatsOnStage Award for Best Actor in a Play. The Pillowman's only previous UK run was at the National Theatre in 2003.