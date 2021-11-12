The Osmonds musical – first listen to the cast

Have a first listen to the five leading men in upcoming new musical The Osmonds!

Penned by Jay Osmond, the piece follows the iconic music-making group from their star residency on The Andy Williams Show through to the arrival of Donny and Marie, the piece will be wowing audiences all over the country.

Tunes included in the stage show, which has a book by Shaun Kerrison and Julian Bigg, are "Love Me For A Reason", "Crazy Horses", "Let Me In", "Puppy Love", "Long Haired Lover From Liverpool", "Paper Roses" and more.

The jukebox show is directed by Kerrison with choreography and musical staging by the award-winner Bill Deamer, set and costume design by Lucy Osborne, musical supervision by Julian Bigg lighting design by Ben Cracknell and sound design by Dan Samson.

Appearing will be Ryan Anderson as Merrill, Jamie Chatterton as Alan, Alex Lodge as Jay, Danny Nattrass as Wayne and Joseph Peacock as Donny.

The show is arranged by Rich Morris (who was music director for the performance) with mixing by Gary Hickeson.

