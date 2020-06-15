The Old Vic to stream Joe Penhall's Mood Music online for free

The Old Vic has announced the next archived show it will stream online for free will be Mood Music.

Considering it is still locked down, the theatre is asking for donations during a pressing time.

The play, which follows a music producer (Ben Chaplin) embroiled in the battle for rights to a hit song, is written by Joe Penhall (Blue/Orange, Sunny Afternoon) and directed by Roger Michell (Notting Hill/Enduring Love) with set design by Hildegard Bechtler, costume designer by Dinah Collin, composition by David Arnold, lighting by Rick Fisher, sound by John Leonard and casting by Jessica Ronane.

Alongside Chaplin in the cast is Pip Carter, Kurt Egyiawan, Seána Kerslake, Jemma Redgrave and Neil Stuke. It originally ran at the central London venue in spring 2018.

The production, featuring the original cast, will go live at 7pm BST on Wednesday 8 July and will be available to watch until Tuesday 14 July.

The previous show as part of the series was A Monster Calls, with tickets for a live-streamed version of Duncan Macmillan's Lungs starring Claire Foy and Matt Smith also available right now.