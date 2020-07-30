The Old Vic reschedules Andrew Scott live-stream show following actor's hospitalisation

The Old Vic has announced that it has rescheduled this week's online live-streamed production of Three Kings after Andrew Scott was hospitalised for "minor surgery".

The venue has emphasised that: "the issue isn't serious (or COVID-19 related) and we are expecting Andrew to have a speedy recovery. He sends his love and apologies and says he'll see everyone next week."

Entitled Three Kings, the scratch performance of Stephen Breresford's (The Last of the Haussmans) piece is directed by Matthew Warchus. It will now be presented on 7 and 8 August 2020.

The London theatre said in a message to ticker holders: "If you have a ticket for any of this week's performances we'll be contacting you shortly to move your booking – please keep an eye out and check your junk if you haven't heard by the end of the day."