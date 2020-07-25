Photos: Andrew Scott in rehearsals for new play Three Kings, being streamed live from the Old Vic

Rehearsal images have been released showing Andrew Scott in rehearsals for new play Three Kings at the Old Vic.

Entitled Three Kings, the scratch performance of Stephen Breresford's (The Last of the Haussmans) piece is directed by Matthew Warchus and will be presented five times from the end of July. It will be streamed online in a similar vein to the recent streamed live production of Lungs.

Andrew Scott

© Manuel Harlan

The play follows Patrick, a man who reflects on the role of his father in shaping his life following eight years of absence.

Stephen Beresford

© Manuel Harlan

Performances begin on 29 July at 7.30pm BST with a matinee on 1 August at 3.30pm BST.

The show is the newest that Scott and Warchus have worked on together, following Present Laughter last year, which won Scott the Best Actor in a Play Award at the 20th Annual WhatsOnstage Awards.