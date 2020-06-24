WhatsOnStage Logo
See Claire Foy and Matt Smith in socially distanced rehearsals for Lungs at the Old Vic

Duncan Macmillan's play is returning to the Old Vic stage

The original production of Lungs
The Old Vic has released a series of photos showing Claire Foy and Matt Smith in socially distanced rehearsals for the upcoming live-streamed production of Lungs.

The production of Duncan Macmillan's play will be presented live to audiences a number of times from the end of this week. The performances of Lungs and each subsequent play reading that the venue has planned will be available for up to 1000 people per night (with some matinees) replicating the usual audience capacity size.

Foy and Smith originally appeared in the Macmillan's piece together last autumn, with Foy going on to win the WhatsOnStage Award for Best Actress for her performance.

The theatre has described it as an "exciting creative experiment and also crucial in igniting the box office now all our usual channels of revenue have been entirely wiped out".

