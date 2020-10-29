The Nutcracker to run at the Birmingham Rep and Royal Albert Hall this Christmas

Birmingham Rep has unveiled a festive offering for 2020.

Alongside Birmingham Royal Ballet, the theatre will present a socially distanced production of The Nutcracker, helmed by the Royal Ballet's artistic director Carlos Acosta and Birmingham Rep's Sean Foley. It runs from 14 to 22 December.

The 80-minute piece will feature Peter Wright's award-winning choreography which was adapted by David Bintley for the acclaimed production at the Royal Albert Hall (where the show will transfer after its run in Birmingham, from 30 December to 2 January 2021).

Acosta said: "Following the fantastic experience of staging our first shows since lockdown at The REP, we are so happy to continue our collaboration with this very special version of The Nutcracker so that audiences in Birmingham and the West Midlands can have something to look forward to this Christmas. The Nutcracker is an essential part of our annual season and we can't wait to welcome audiences back to The REP in December for this celebration.

The REP's artistic director, Sean Foley added: "It was wonderful to collaborate with Carlos Acosta and Birmingham Royal Ballet for the World Premiere performances of Will Tuckett's Lazuli Sky – and a particular thrill to welcome audiences safely back to The REP for the first time in seven months. We are just as excited to reveal the next stage in our ongoing creative partnership as we bring a special version of The Nutcracker to The REP for the very first time. A visit to theatre is an on-going Christmas tradition, and we can't wait to share this magical experience with our audiences this festive season."