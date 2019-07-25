The Lehman Trilogy in the West End: Meet the show's fourth cast member

Ahead of its NT Live broadcast, WhatsOnStage met the fourth cast member in The Lehman Trilogy – musical director Candida Caldicot, who sits at the front of the stage and plays piano throughout the piece.

Sam Mendes' show, which opened at the National Theatre in July 2018, currently stars Simon Russell Beale, Adam Godley, and Ben Miles. It follows the rise and decline of the Lehman family, from the 19th century to the financial crash last decade.

Designs for The Lehman Trilogy are from Es Devlin, costume design by Katrina Lindsay, video design by Luke Halls, lighting design by Jon Clark, and music and sound design by Nick Powell. The music director is Candida Caldicot, with movement by Polly Bennett.