The Lehman Trilogy sets dates and theatre for West End return

The Lehman Trilogy, which recently took home five Tony Awards, has announced further details for its 2023 West End return.

Produced by the National Theatre and Neal Street Productions, Sam Mendes' celebrated production will run for a limited 17-week season at the Gillian Lynne Theatre from 24 January until 20 May, with an opening night set for 8 February.

The show's Broadway transfer triumphed in the prestigious Best Play category at Radio City Music Hall as part of its collection of prizes, with actor Simon Russell Beale also receiving his first-ever Tony Award.

Written by Stefano Massini and adapted by Ben Power, the play tells the tale of the powerful banking Lehman dynasty as they ascend to, before rapidly descending from, power.

It was first seen in the UK at the National Theatre before transferring to the West End. Sarah Crompton gave it a glowing review, saying "across three hours, and three acts, three magnificent actors conjure the story of the three Lehman brothers."

Set design is by Tony Award-winner Es Devlin, with costume design by Katrina Lindsay, video design by Luke Halls, and lighting design by Jon Clark. The composer and sound designer is Nick Powell, the co-sound designer is Dominic Bilkey, with music direction by Candida Caldicot, and movement by Polly Bennett. The West End director is Zoé Ford Burnett.

The casting director for the return West End engagement is Jessica Ronane, with the cast itself still to be announced.