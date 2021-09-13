The Last Five Years prepares for West End transfer

Rehearsal images have been released for The Last Five Years ahead of its West End run.

Directed by Jonathan O'Boyle, the production will play at the Garrick Theatre from 17 September to 17 October, with tickets on sale now.

Telling the same relationship in two opposing directions, the production will once more unite Oli Higginson (Bridgerton) and Molly Lynch (Sunset Boulevard) for what will be the piece's first significant run of length in the West End.

Originally seen in 2001, the musical played off-Broadway in 2002 and was turned into a film starring Anna Kendrick and Jeremy Jordan in 2014.

Jonathan O'Boyle

Molly Lynch

Molly Lynch

You can watch a new rehearsal video here:

The creative team is led by director Jonathan O'Boyle and features choreographer Sam Spencer-Lane, set and costume designer Lee Newby, lighting designer Jamie Platt and sound designer Adam Fisher. Musical director is Leo Munby and casting is by Jane Deitch, while general manager and assistant producer is Chris Matanlé for Aria Entertainment.

Leo Munby (Musical director)

Molly Lynch and Oli Higginson

Oli Higginson and Molly Lynch

Oli Higginson and Molly Lynch

Oli Higginson and Molly Lynch

Oli Higginson and Molly Lynch

Oli Higginson and Molly Lynch

Molly Lynch and Oli Higginson

Molly Lynch and Oli Higginson

Oli Higginson and Molly Lynch

Oli Higginson and Molly Lynch

