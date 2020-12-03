The Habit of Art with Matthew Kelly re-released for home streaming

The touring production of The Habit of Art will once more be made available for remote download and streaming.

The show had to cancel the first leg of its new tour at the Devonshire Park Theatre when the pandemic first began, but the company worked to provide a digital copy of the production in time for the first lockdown.

Directed by Philip Franks and starring Matthew Kelly as Fitz (WH Auden) and David Yelland as Henry (Benjamin Britten), the show previously ran on tour in 2018. The pair will be joined by Veronica Roberts, Robert Mountford, John Wark, Jessica Dennis and Benjamin Chandler.

Alan Bennett's metatheatrical exploration of two famous artists from the last century first ran at the National Theatre in 2009 starring Richard Griffiths and Alex Jennings. The newest tour is designed by Adrian Linford, with lighting by Johanna Town, sound by Max Pappenheim and casting by Joyce Nettles.

The Habit of Art is available from today from £10 until 28 February. The company has also launched part one of a three-part documentary, Home Made, about the creation of their hit digital shows.