The Drifters Girl musical cast revealed

Casting has been revealed for The Drifter's Girl, which is set to have its world premiere later this year.

Starring Beverley Knight and following Faye Treadwell, the manager of The Drifters, the new musical will feature hit tunes including "Save The Last Dance For Me", "Under The Boardwalk" and "Saturday Night At The Movies".

Joining Knight will be Tosh Wanogho-Maud (Ben E King), Tarinn Callender (Johnny Moore), Adam J Bernard (George Treadwell) and Matt Henry (Clyde McPhatter)

It will now have its world premiere at Newcastle Theatre Royal on Saturday 9 October 2021, before transferring to the Garrick Theatre in London, with performances beginning on Thursday 4 November 2021, currently booking through to 26 March 2022.

The musical will be directed by Jonathan Church, with set design by Anthony Ward, choreography by Karen Bruce, costume design by Fay Fullerton, orchestrations and musical supervision by Chris Egan lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Tom Marshall and video design by Andrzej Goulding.

Associate director is Tyrone Huntley and associate choreographer is Myles Brown with casting by Stuart Burt and children's casting by Jo Hawes.

