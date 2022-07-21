The Darkest Part of the Night at Kiln Theatre – First look images

Production images have been released for the world premiere of The Darkest Part of the Night, ahead of tonight's official opening.

Written by Zodwa Nyoni and directed by Nancy Medina, the piece explores themes of racial discrimination, police brutality and poverty in the UK.

The cast includes Brianna Douglas, Andrew French, James Clyde, Hannah Morrish, Lee Phillips and Nadia Williams.

Alongside Nyoni and Medina in the creative team are designer Jean Chan, lighting designer Guy Hoare, sound designer Elena Pena, casting director Briony Barnett, movement director Ingrid Mackinnon and production dramatherapist Samantha Adams.

The Darkest Part of the Night runs at London's Kiln Theatre until 13 August, with tickets on sale below.





Lee Phillips and Nadia Williams

© Tristram Kenton

Andrew French and Brianna Douglas

© Tristram Kenton

Brianna Douglas, James Clyde and Lee Phillips

© Tristram Kenton

Andrew French and Nadia Williams

© Tristram Kenton

James Clyde and Brianna Douglas

© Tristram Kenton

Hannah Morrish, Andrew French and Nadia Williams

© Tristram Kenton

Lee Phillips and Andrew French

© Tristram Kenton

Lee Phillips

© Tristram Kenton