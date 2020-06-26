The Da Vinci Code to be adapted for the stage in new tour

Dan Brown's award-winning bestseller The Da Vinci Code will be adapted for the stage.

The production, directed by Luke Sheppard, will see writers Rachel Wagstaff and Duncan Abel bring the text to the stage for the first time. Other members of the creative team include designer David Woodhead and video designer Andrzej Goulding.

Casting for the production, which opens its tour at the Churchill Theatre in Bromley on 3 April 2021, is to be revealed. After opening in Bromley the piece will visit Hull, Oxford, Guildford, Bath, Cheltenham, Newcastle, Richmond, Southampton, Coventry, Leeds, Nottingham, Cardiff, Norwich, Sheffield, Milton Keynes, Wolverhampton, Plymouth, Shrewsbury, Aberdeen, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Leicester, Brighton, Birmingham, Woking, Dartford, Northampton, Salford and Malvern.

Brown said: "I am thrilled that The Da Vinci Code is being adapted for the stage, and excited to see the unique potential of live theatre enhance this story. The team making the production has been faithful to the book, but will also bring something new for the audience, in what is certain to be a gripping, fast-paced stage thriller and a thoroughly entertaining show."

Brown's 2003 thriller follows a university professor, Robert Langdon, who has to solve a series of clues to find the descendant of Christ. Langdon was played by actor Tom Hanks in a film version of the piece, released in 2006.

Buy tickets for the following locations below now:

Richmond

Birmingham

Milton Keynes

Brighton

Glasgow

Woking