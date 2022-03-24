The Choir of Man to return to the West End

The award-nominated hit stage show The Choir of Man will return to the West End this autumn.

Showcasing a variety of popular songs from the likes of Adele, Guns ‘N' Roses, Fun!, Avicii, Paul Simon and Sia, The Choir of Man first opened in October and is about to wrap up its London season at the Arts Theatre.

The show is directed by Nic Doodson, with musical supervision, vocal arrangement and orchestrations by Jack Blume, choreography by Freddie Huddleston, monologues written by Ben Norris, scenic design by Oli Townsend, lighting design by Richard Dinnen and costumes by Verity Sadler. The associate choreographer is Rachel Chapman and the associate musical director is Hollie Cassar.

It received a top-tier review from WhatsOnStage when it ran at the London Wonderground last summer, being described as a "10/10 evening of enjoyment".

Performances will recommence on 1 October 2022 at the Arts Theatre, with an initial booking period through to 12 February 2023.

You can watch a recent video the current cast recorded with us here for St Patrick's Day:

Tickets go on sale tomorrow morning – so come back here to grab them!