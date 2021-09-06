The Choir of Man to open in the West End

Hit musical pub experience The Choir of Man will run in the West End from November.

Featuring a variety of musical tunes from the likes of Guns ‘N' Roses, Fun!, Adele, Avicii, Paul Simon and Sia, the piece will run from 9 November at the Arts Theatre, currently booking to February 2022.

It received a glowing review from WhatsOnStage, being described as a "10/10 evening of enjoyment".

The piece is directed by Nic Doodson, with musical arrangement and supervision by Jack Blume, choreography by Freddie Huddleston, monologues written by Ben Norris, scenic design by Oli Townsend, lighting design by Richard Dinnen and costumes by Verity Sadler.

Full cast details are to be announced.