The Boys in the Band film to be released on Netflix next month

Mart Crowley's hit play The Boys in the Band will be heading to Netflix in film form next month.

Directed by Ryan Murphy (American Horror Story, Glee, Pose and more), the new film will be released on 30 September on the streaming platform. It focusses on an uncomfortable birthday gathering amongst a group of gay friends on Manhattan's Upper East Side. Based on the Tony Award-winning revival, the cast includes Jim Parsons, Matt Bomer, Zachary Quinto and Andrew Rannells.

The comedy, which first opened in 1968 and ran for over 1000 performances, was later adapted into a film in 1970, directed by William Friedkin. Mark Gatiss and Ian Hallard starred in a north London 2016 revival of the show, which transferred to the West End the following year.

Writer Crowley passed away at the age of 84 in March 2020.

Murphy has a series of stagey shows heading for Netflix, including The Prom big-screen adaptation and a new series based on A Chorus Line.