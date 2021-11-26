Tamsin Greig and the cast of Peggy for You first look rehearsal images released

Hampstead Theatre has rehearsal shots for its forthcoming revival of Alan Plater's Peggy for You, directed by Richard Wilson and starring Tamsin Greig.

As previously announced, Greig is joined on stage in the production by Josh Finan (Shook), Trevor Fox (My Brilliant Friend), Danusia Samal (Maryland) and Jos Vantyler (King Lear).

Wilson's revival also features a creative team made up of scenic designer James Cotterill, lighting designer Johanna Town, sound designer Tingying Dong, casting director Robert Sterne CDG and associate director Dadiow Lin.

The piece is based on Plater's former agent and legendary figure Peggy Ramsay. The hit comedy held its world premiere at the north London venue in 1999 and now returns 22 years later to play a limited engagement from 10 December until 29 January 2022.





Richard Wilson (director)

© Helen Maybanks

Tamsin Greig

© Helen Maybanks

Tamsin Greig and Danusia Samal

© Helen Maybanks

Tamsin Greig, Jos Vantyler and Trevor Fox

© Helen Maybanks

Josh Finan and Tamsin Greig

© Helen Maybanks

Tamsin Greig and Trevor Fox

© Helen Maybanks

Trevor Fox

© Helen Maybanks

Tamsin Greig, Trevor Fox, Jos Vantyler and Danusia Small

© Helen Maybanks