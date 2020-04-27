Tamsin Greig, Noma Dumezweni and Patrick Stewart to help students with their homework for the RSC

A brand new scheme from the RSC will see famous actors help students in lockdown.

Tamsin Greig, Noma Dumezweni and Patrick Stewart have launched RSC Homework Help – a new way for students to understand Shakespeare's works.

As part of the scheme, students will be able to submit their Shakespeare-related questions to the actors (with David Bradley, Charlotte Arrowsmith, Paapa Essiedu, Niamh Cusack and David Tennant also involved) online, with custom-made responses following afterwards.

RSC director of education, Jacqui O'Hanlon said: "As a result of the COVID-19 outbreak and the closure of UK schools, many young people will be working from home. We know this can feel isolating and demotivating and we want to ensure we do everything we can to support and inspire them.

"Every year, RSC Education reaches over 500,000 young people who experience, first-hand, the extraordinary power of Shakespeare's language in their school and the local community.

"As children and parents across the UK adjust to their new ‘virtual classrooms', this gives us a new challenge and opportunity to extend our support and to work with artists from the RSC's performance history. They will answer any questions young people want answered about Shakespeare and theatre generally."

Those willing to be involved should share their questions using the hashtag #RSCHomeworkHelp on Twitter or Instagram by no later than Sun 10 May. Alternatively they can email them to [email protected]

The initiative is in partnership with BBC Bitesize Daily, who will host a new Teaching Shakespeare week from 11 May.

Watch a launch video here: