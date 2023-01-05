Sweeney Todd, starring Josh Groban, announces complete cast

The full cast has been announced for the upcoming Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler's Sweeney Todd, which begins previews at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on 26 February, ahead of an official opening night on 26 March.

As previously announced, Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford will lead the company as Sweeney Todd and Mrs Lovett, the murderous barber and the pie shop proprietress who helps him dispose of the evidence.

The ensemble will include Galyana Castillo, Jonathan Christopher, Dwayne Cooper, Kyrie Courter, Taeler Cyrus, Timothy Hughes, Paul-Jordan Jansen, Alicia Kaori, Michael Kuhn, Raymond J. Lee, Patricia Phillips, Mia Pinero, Samantha Pollino, Lexi Rabadi, Nathan Salstone, Kristie Dale Sanders, Stephen Tewksbury, Daniel Torres, Felix Torrez-Ponce, DeLaney Westfall, and Hennessy Winkler.

They join the previously announced Jordan Fisher as Anthony, Gaten Matarazzo as Tobias, Tony Award winner Ruthie Ann Miles as Beggar Woman, Maria Bilbao as Johanna, Jamie Jackson as Judge Turpin, John Rapson as Beadle Bamford, Nicholas Christopher as Pirelli / Standby for Sweeney Todd, and Jeanna de Waal as Standby for Mrs Lovett and Beggar Woman.

Directed by Tony winner Thomas Kail (Hamilton), Sweeney Todd will feature Jonathan Tunick's original 26-player orchestrations on Broadway for the first time since 1980. Tony winner Alex Lacamoire (also Hamilton) will serve as music supervisor, and Olivier Award winner Steven Hoggett choreographs. The set design is by Tony Award winner Mimi Lien, costume design by Tony Award nominee Emilio Sosa, lighting design by seven-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz, and sound design by Tony Award winner Nevin Steinberg.