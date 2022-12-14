Further cast for Sweeney Todd with Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford revealed

Further casting has been revealed for the Broadway production of Sweeney Todd, opening next spring and led by Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford.

Set to star Groban as Sweeney Todd and Ashford as Mrs Lovett, it has been announced today that Jordan Fisher will play Anthony, Gaten Matarazzo will play Tobias, Ruthie Ann Miles is the Beggar Woman, Maria Bilbao is Johanna, Jamie Jackson is Judge Turpin, John Rapson is Beadle Bamford, Nicholas Christopher is Pirelli/Sweeney standby, and Jeanna de Waal is the standby for Mrs Lovett and the Beggar Woman. Complete casting is still to be announced.

It will be directed by Thomas Kail, with Steven Hoggett serving as choreographer, and Alex Lacamoire serving as music supervisor. The production will have an orchestra of 26 playing Jonathan Tunick's original orchestrations, as well as a set by Mimi Lien, costumes by Emilio Sosa, lighting by Natasha Katz, and sound by Nevin Steinberg.

Sweeney Todd tells the story of a Fleet Street barber who returns to London hell-bent on revenge. But how to dispose of the bodies? Mrs Lovett, the proprietress of a pie shop situated just beneath Sweeney's salon, has an idea.

Performances begin Sunday 26 February at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre in advance of a 26 March opening.