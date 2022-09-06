Sweeney Todd to be revived with Josh Groban, Annaleigh Ashford, and a 26-piece orchestra

It's official: Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler's Sweeney Todd is heading back to Broadway this spring, with the production finally confirming this heavily rumored production featuring Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford as Sweeney and Mrs Lovett.

This revival of Sondheim and Wheeler's gothic thriller is Broadway's worst-kept secret, already talked about for weeks, and the ticketing link dropped on Monday, September 5, long before the official announcement was made.

It will be directed by Thomas Kail, with Steven Hoggett serving as choreographer, and Alex Lacamoire serving as music supervisor. The production will have an orchestra of 26 playing Jonathan Tunick's original orchestrations, as well as a set by Mimi Lien, costumes by Emilio Sosa, lighting by Natasha Katz, and sound by Nevin Steinberg.

Sweeney Todd tells the story of a Fleet Street barber who returns to London hell-bent on revenge. But how to dispose of the bodies? Mrs Lovett, the proprietress of a pie shop situated just beneath Sweeney's salon, has an idea. Complete casting is still to be announced.

Performances begin Sunday 26 February at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre in advance of a 26 March opening.