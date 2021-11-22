Stratford East launches competition for Deaf, disabled and neurodivergent artists

Theatre Royal Stratford East has launched a new "monologue slam-style" competition to highlight Deaf, disabled and neurodivergent talent.

SLAMbition is being run in association with Ramps on the Moon, a collective of theatres that "exists to enrich the stories we tell and the way we tell them by normalising the presence of Deaf and disabled people both on and off stage.".

Entrants will be invited to perform two monologues on 30 March in front of an audience of leading industry figures. The evening will be hosted by Stratford East artistic associate Tabby Lamb and will also feature guest appearances and networking opportunities for participating artists.

Nadia Fall, artistic director of Theatre Royal Stratford East, said: "This not only promises to be an extremely entertaining event, but it is a genuine step towards promoting and forging relationships with artists whose talent is all too often hidden in a very ableist industry."

SLAMbition is open to Deaf, disabled and neurodivergent artists from any and all backgrounds over the age of 18.

Applications are now open and close at 12pm 14 January 2022. For more details and to apply visit stratfordeast.com/slambition. If any applicant requires help or guidance with applying they can contact [email protected].