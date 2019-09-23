Storme Toolis, Claire Skinner and Toby Stephens in A Day in the Death of Joe Egg in the West End: first look

Production images have been released for Peter Nichols' A Day in the Death of Joe Egg, which is revived at Trafalgar Studios and stars Storme Toolis, Toby Stephens and Claire Skinner.

Toolis, who takes on the titular role, is the first disabled actor to play the part in the West End's history. The cast is completed by Patricia Hodge (Miranda, Downton Abbey), Clarence Smith (The Firm), Lucy Eaton (A Midsummer Night's Dream), Athena Stevens (Redefining Juliet), Harry Attwell (Maleficent) and Rebecca Hands-Wicks (Monkey Bars).

Directed by Simon Evans, the production is designed by Olivier Award-winner Peter McKintosh, with lighting by Prema Mehta and sound and composition by Ed Lewis.

Nichols wrote the play in 1967, and it was inspired by his own personal experience of bringing up his disabled daughter. It runs until 30 November.