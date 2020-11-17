Stiles and Drewe's Peter Pan musical to be streamed on-demand for festive season

Chicago Shakespeare Theater will celebrate the holiday season with a free stream of Stiles and Drewe's Peter Pan — A Musical Adventure, filmed live in 2018. The on-demand video will be available worldwide from 19 December to 1 January.

Peter Pan — A Musical Adventure features a script by Elliot Davis, based on the original book by Willis Hall (based on J M Barrie's classic). The production is directed and choreographed by Amber Mak, with musical direction by Kory Danielson.

The production features Johnny Shea (Peter Pan), Elizabeth Stenholt (Wendy Darling), Cameron Goode (John Darling), Carter Graf (Michael Darling), James Konicek (Hook/Mr. Darling), Rengin Altay (Storyteller), Sean Patrick Fawcett (Smee), Roberta Burke (Mrs. Darling/Cecco), Jonathan Butler-Duplessis (Nana/Bill Jukes), Christina Hall (Starkey), Colin Lawrence (Curly), Michael Kurowski (Tootles), John Marshall Jr (Slightly Soiled), and Travis Austin Wright (Nibs).

Featured on the creative team are Jeff Kmiec (scenic designer), Theresa Ham (costume designer), Greg Hofmann (lighting designer), Ray Nardelli (sound designer), Mike Tutaj (projections designer), Richard Jarvie (wig and makeup designer), Matt Deitchman (orchestrator), Jerry Galante (fight choreographer), Susan Gosdick (dialect coach), Megan E. Farley (associate director and choreographer), Deborah Acker (production stage manager), and Sammy Brown (assistant stage manager). Onstage flying effects are by ZFX.

