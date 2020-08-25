Stage shows, musicals and more you can watch in cinemas now

Here's a little round-up of all the upcoming shows heading to a town near you for a silver screen encore showing. Decide what type of popcorn you're after and head over to the nearest cinema to see some of these cracking performances.







Kinky Boots

Matt Henry (Lola) and Killian Donnelly (Charlie)

© Dan Wooller for WhatsOnStage

It may have disappeared from our stages but we're dead excited to see this smash-hit award-winning musical on the silver screen, featuring original leads Matt Henry and Killian Donnelly.

Where?: Venues across the UK – check your local!





Cyrano de Bergerac

James McAvoy in Cyrano de Bergerac

© Marc Brenner

James McAvoy and Jamie Lloyd collaborated on this out-and-out smash hit take on the classic play at the Playhouse Theatre. A five-star reinvention that you won't want to miss.

Where? Venues across the UK – check your local!

NT Live: Fleabag

Fleabag

© Matt Humphreys

The recorded stage version of Phoebe Waller-Bridge's classic comedy was captured during the critical smash sell-out West End run, and is now doing the rounds at venues up and down the country.

Where? Venues across the UK – check your local!

Present Laughter

Andrew Scott in Present Laughter

© Manuel Harlan

The Andrew Scott-led version of Noël Coward's play, which was a rousing success at the Old Vic, won a plethora of prizes at the 2020 WhatsOnStage Awards, so you really do need to see it!

Where? Venues across the UK – check your local!

The Lehman Trilogy

Simon Russell Beale, Adam Godley and Ben Miles

© Mark Douet

This gripping play directed by Sam Mendes (Skyfall) assembles three top-tier actors to tell a generation-spanning story about one of the most (in)famous banking families.

Where? Venues across the UK – check your local!

A View from the Bridge

Phoebe Fox, Mark Strong and Nicola Walker

© Jan Versweyveld

Mark Strong leads the gripping minimalist take on Arthur Miller's tragedy courtesy of Ivo van Hove, which does away with props, scenery and more in what might be one of the best revivals in recent years.

Where? Venues across the UK – check your local!

The SpongeBob Musical

The SpongeBob Musical

© Joan Marcus

The show has never had a full run in the UK, but is now coming to Southampton as the Mayflower Theatre adapts its auditorium for a cinematic experience.

Where? Mayflower Southampton, 12 and 19 September.





Matthew Bourne's The Red Shoes

Ashley Shaw in The Red Shoes

© Johan Persson

Seeing as it's based on a film, seeing Matthew Bourne's sweeping dance epic back on the silver screen feels like coming full circle. We loved the show at Sadler's Wells so expect this to be a treat.

Where? Venues across the UK from 30 September





Michael Ball and Alfie Boe: Back Together

Alfie Boe and Michael Ball

© Dan Wooller for WhatsOnStage

Musical theatre's biggest bromance is back together for a cinematic experience as their concert event is put onto the big screen for one weekend online.

Where? Venues across the UK on 17 and 18 October 2020





Mayflower Theatre screenings

The Mayflower Theatre in Southampton

© Claire Kelson

Aside from Spongebob, the venue will be presenting a variety of musicals across a dedicated two-week season, featuring An American in Paris, 42nd Street and more. Find out more here.