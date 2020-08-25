Stage shows, musicals and more you can watch in cinemas now
Live theatre may be sparse but some hit shows are being shown on the big screen
Here's a little round-up of all the upcoming shows heading to a town near you for a silver screen encore showing. Decide what type of popcorn you're after and head over to the nearest cinema to see some of these cracking performances.
Kinky Boots
It may have disappeared from our stages but we're dead excited to see this smash-hit award-winning musical on the silver screen, featuring original leads Matt Henry and Killian Donnelly.
Where?: Venues across the UK – check your local!
Cyrano de Bergerac
James McAvoy and Jamie Lloyd collaborated on this out-and-out smash hit take on the classic play at the Playhouse Theatre. A five-star reinvention that you won't want to miss.
Where? Venues across the UK – check your local!
A variety of further National Theatre live shows are also being presented – find out more here.
NT Live: Fleabag
The recorded stage version of Phoebe Waller-Bridge's classic comedy was captured during the critical smash sell-out West End run, and is now doing the rounds at venues up and down the country.
Where? Venues across the UK – check your local!
Present Laughter
The Andrew Scott-led version of Noël Coward's play, which was a rousing success at the Old Vic, won a plethora of prizes at the 2020 WhatsOnStage Awards, so you really do need to see it!
Where? Venues across the UK – check your local!
The Lehman Trilogy
This gripping play directed by Sam Mendes (Skyfall) assembles three top-tier actors to tell a generation-spanning story about one of the most (in)famous banking families.
Where? Venues across the UK – check your local!
A View from the Bridge
Mark Strong leads the gripping minimalist take on Arthur Miller's tragedy courtesy of Ivo van Hove, which does away with props, scenery and more in what might be one of the best revivals in recent years.
Where? Venues across the UK – check your local!
The SpongeBob Musical
The show has never had a full run in the UK, but is now coming to Southampton as the Mayflower Theatre adapts its auditorium for a cinematic experience.
Where? Mayflower Southampton, 12 and 19 September.
Matthew Bourne's The Red Shoes
Seeing as it's based on a film, seeing Matthew Bourne's sweeping dance epic back on the silver screen feels like coming full circle. We loved the show at Sadler's Wells so expect this to be a treat.
Where? Venues across the UK from 30 September
Michael Ball and Alfie Boe: Back Together
Musical theatre's biggest bromance is back together for a cinematic experience as their concert event is put onto the big screen for one weekend online.
Where? Venues across the UK on 17 and 18 October 2020
Mayflower Theatre screenings
Aside from Spongebob, the venue will be presenting a variety of musicals across a dedicated two-week season, featuring An American in Paris, 42nd Street and more. Find out more here.