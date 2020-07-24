National Theatre Live puts 14 past productions into cinemas

National Theatre Live, which broadcasts shows from across the UK to cinemas globally, has revealed that 14 of its shows will be presented in cinemas this summer.

Encore screenings of shows will be happening up and down the country, with location-specific listings available on the National Theatre Live website. The National will be collaborating with the likes of Sonia Friedman Productions, Jamie Lloyd Productions, the Bridge Theatre, the Donmar Warehouse and the Old Vic.

The shows on offer are:

Hamlet with Benedict Cumberbatch

All My Sons with Bill Pullman and Sally Field

Fleabag with Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Hansard with Lindsay Duncan and Alex Jennings

Hit play The Lehman Trilogy

King Lear with Ian McKellen

No Man's Land with Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart

Cyrano de Bergerac with James McAvoy

Present Laughter with Andrew Scott

A Midsummer Night's Dream with Gwendoline Christie and Hammed Animashaun

Coriolanus with Tom Hiddleston

A View from the Bridge with Mark Strong

One Man, Two Guvnors with James Corden

Frankenstein with Jonny Lee Miller and Benedict Cumberbatch

In addition, The Audience with Helen Mirren will be presented in select international venues.

Earlier today National Theatre Live revealed that it had seen 15 million viewers use its free YouTube series of streamed shows.