Play performed via Grand Theft Auto wins at The Stage Awards
The Bush Theatre was also honoured this year
The Stage Awards took place at a ceremony at Theatre Royal Drury Lane today and the 2023 winners were revealed, including an Innovation Award for a fully-staged production of Hamlet within the open-world Grand Theft Auto video game.
Check out the full list of winners (in bold) alongside the nominees below:
Theatre of the Year
(sponsored by Cabbells)
Bush Theatre, London (TIE)
Curve Theatre, Leicester
Harold Pinter Theatre, London
Liverpool's Royal Court
Lyric Theatre, Belfast (TIE)
Octagon Theatre, Bolton
Fringe Theatre of the Year
(sponsored by Encore Insure)
Alphabetti Theatre, Newcastle
Little Angel Theatre, London
Omnibus Theatre, London
Theatre Building of the Year
Kit Kat Club at the Playhouse Theatre, London
Shakespeare North Playhouse, Prescot
@sohoplace, London
Producer of the Year
(sponsored by TodayTix)
Empire Street Productions
Improbable
Jamie Wilson Productions
Innovation Award
(sponsored by Charcoalblue)
Donmar Warehouse, London for The Trials
New Diorama Theatre, London for Intervention 01
Sam Crane / Rustic Mascara for Hamlet in Grand Theft Auto
Digital Project of the Year
Dante or Die for Odds On
Derby Theatre for Odyssey
Megaverse for SURGE
Community Project of the Year
(sponsored by Evolution Productions)
Blackpool Grand for the Story-Led Resilience programme
Derby CAN for Over to You
The Lowry for Show Selectors
Perth Theatre for Oh When the Saints
Luca Silvestrini's Protein for There and Here
Turtle Key Arts for JOY
International Award
(sponsored by Concord Theatricals)
Another Route
National Theatre for its Ukrainian casting day
Tara Theatre for Artists Make Space
Unsung Hero
(sponsored by Kindred Partners)
Front-of-house staff