Play performed via Grand Theft Auto wins at The Stage Awards

The Stage Awards took place at a ceremony at Theatre Royal Drury Lane today and the 2023 winners were revealed, including an Innovation Award for a fully-staged production of Hamlet within the open-world Grand Theft Auto video game.

Check out the full list of winners (in bold) alongside the nominees below:





Theatre of the Year

(sponsored by Cabbells)



Bush Theatre, London (TIE)

Curve Theatre, Leicester

Harold Pinter Theatre, London

Liverpool's Royal Court

Lyric Theatre, Belfast (TIE)

Octagon Theatre, Bolton







Fringe Theatre of the Year

(sponsored by Encore Insure)



Alphabetti Theatre, Newcastle

Little Angel Theatre, London

Omnibus Theatre, London







Theatre Building of the Year



Kit Kat Club at the Playhouse Theatre, London

Shakespeare North Playhouse, Prescot

@sohoplace, London







Producer of the Year

(sponsored by TodayTix)



Empire Street Productions

Improbable

Jamie Wilson Productions







Innovation Award

(sponsored by Charcoalblue)



Donmar Warehouse, London for The Trials

New Diorama Theatre, London for Intervention 01

Sam Crane / Rustic Mascara for Hamlet in Grand Theft Auto







Digital Project of the Year



Dante or Die for Odds On

Derby Theatre for Odyssey

Megaverse for SURGE







Community Project of the Year

(sponsored by Evolution Productions)



Blackpool Grand for the Story-Led Resilience programme

Derby CAN for Over to You

The Lowry for Show Selectors

Perth Theatre for Oh When the Saints

Luca Silvestrini's Protein for There and Here

Turtle Key Arts for JOY







International Award

(sponsored by Concord Theatricals)



Another Route

National Theatre for its Ukrainian casting day

Tara Theatre for Artists Make Space







Unsung Hero

(sponsored by Kindred Partners)

Front-of-house staff





