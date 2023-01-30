WhatsOnStage Logo
Play performed via Grand Theft Auto wins at The Stage Awards

The Bush Theatre was also honoured this year

Bush Theatre
The Stage Awards took place at a ceremony at Theatre Royal Drury Lane today and the 2023 winners were revealed, including an Innovation Award for a fully-staged production of Hamlet within the open-world Grand Theft Auto video game.

Check out the full list of winners (in bold) alongside the nominees below:


Theatre of the Year
Bush Theatre, London (TIE)
Curve Theatre, Leicester
Harold Pinter Theatre, London
Liverpool's Royal Court
Lyric Theatre, Belfast (TIE)
Octagon Theatre, Bolton


Fringe Theatre of the Year
Alphabetti Theatre, Newcastle
Little Angel Theatre, London
Omnibus Theatre, London


Theatre Building of the Year

Kit Kat Club at the Playhouse Theatre, London
Shakespeare North Playhouse, Prescot
@sohoplace, London


Producer of the Year
Empire Street Productions
Improbable
Jamie Wilson Productions


Innovation Award
Donmar Warehouse, London for The Trials
New Diorama Theatre, London for Intervention 01
Sam Crane / Rustic Mascara for Hamlet in Grand Theft Auto


Digital Project of the Year

Dante or Die for Odds On
Derby Theatre for Odyssey
Megaverse for SURGE


Community Project of the Year
Blackpool Grand for the Story-Led Resilience programme
Derby CAN for Over to You
The Lowry for Show Selectors
Perth Theatre for Oh When the Saints
Luca Silvestrini's Protein for There and Here
Turtle Key Arts for JOY


International Award
Another Route
National Theatre for its Ukrainian casting day
Tara Theatre for Artists Make Space


Unsung Hero
Front-of-house staff


