Sophie Isaacs and Jodie Steele have a baking battle with WOSA Cookin' ahead of WhatsOnStage Awards

It's a Katherine Howard special! We've got two of the current stars of Six and former Heathers leads battling it out head-to-head in a Bake Off-style special ahead of this year's WhatsOnStage Awards.

Both shows won awards last year, so it's only right that we get their stars back to celebrate the occasion before this year's swanky concert on 1 March at the Prince of Wales Theatre.

Presented by YouTube star Sophie Lee and WhatsOnStage Awards and theatre producer Paul Taylor-Mills, in every episode, two stage stars will be going head-to-head to prove their culinary skills with a variety of challenges.

There are tickets left for the Concert, which takes place at 7pm on 1 March 2020, with audience members able to get a first look at special performances from award-nominated shows as well as never-before-heard numbers.





You can also watch yesterday's episode – with Marisha Wallace and Laura Baldwin, here.