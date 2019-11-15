Stephen Sondheim's Follies to be adapted into a musical film by Dominic Cooke

Stephen Sondheim and James Goldman's award-winning musical Follies will be adapted into a film, it has been announced.

Dominic Cooke, who directed the National Theatre revival of the show in 2017 (with the show then returning earlier this year) is attached to the project, which will be produced by Heyday Films and BBC Films.

In a statement about the upcoming project, Sondheim himself said: "Over the years, there have been many attempts to bring Follies to the screen, but not until Dominic Cooke's brilliant production at the National Theatre of Great Britain did it seem like it could be a real movie. I'm more than delighted, I'm thrilled, that it's finally going to happen."

Follies is set in a crumbling theatre where a reunited group of old Follies girls reflect on their lives and their performing heydays. It features numbers including "Losing My Mind", "I'm Still Here" and "Loveland".

Casting and a release date for the film are to be announced.