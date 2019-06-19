Soho's Boulevard Theatre announces Ghost Quartet in new season

Ghost Quartet, Dave Malloy's musical song cycle, is to open the brand new Boulevard Theatre in Soho.

The piece, which is by the writer who penned Broadway hit Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812, will be directed by Bill Buckhurst and will run from 24 October to 4 January.

The show reunites the creative team behind the Sweeney Todd, set in a pie shop which ran in Tooting, the West End and in New York. The show will have musical direction from Benjamin Cox, design by Simon Kenny, movement direction by Georgina Lamb, lighting by Emma Chapman, sound by David Gregory and casting by Will Burton CDG.

The piece follows Rose, who has been betrayed by her lover and she seeks vengeance. The music is inspired by artists including Edgar Allan Poe and Stephen Sondheim ad work including Arabian Nights and Grimms' fairy tales.

Buckhurst said: "I fell in love with Ghost Quartet the first time I listened to it. Dave Malloy skilfully weaves together four different stories to create a rich, playful and brilliantly imaginative piece that crosses cities, countries, continents and centuries – it's extraordinarily."

Finale will run on Thursday nights weekly from 7 November to 2 January and will be curated in collaboration with Nadim Naaman. In the show, each week a different star of the stage will perform their favourite songs and stories. Confirmed artists include Fra Fee, Nathaniel Morrison, Sabrina Aloueche and Claudia Kariuki.

The show will run alongside lates and sunday performances including the West End's newest female-led improv night The Yes Queens, curated by Julie Clare. Guest performers will include Pippa Evans and Cariad Lloyd.

A new mixed bill show will feature established and emerging talent presented by comics Kiri Pritchard-McLean and Nina Conti. Jazz nights include Alex Webb curated evenings with performers including David McAlmont, China Moses, Tony Kofi, Jo Harrop and Anna Ross. After Dark is a Saturday night weekly performance staged by The Black Cat Cabaret and Boulevard Theatre mixing comedy and circus and compered by Dusty Limits.

Sunday Service Concerts will be co-curated by Katy Hamilton with musical director and composer Benjamin Cox. Confirmed so far are iyaatraQuartet, The Hermes Experiment, Kadialy Kouyate and Kumori Saxophone. There will also be a poetry arm of the Sunday Service, with performers such as Inua Ellams, Mona Arshi and Richard Scott all performing.

Rachel Edwards, who founded Tooting Arts Club oversees the artistic programming.

The venue has a capacity of up to 165, and features a full revolving balcony and auditorium and a two-floor glass bridge leading to a restaurant and bar area. The space has been designed by theatre consultants Charcoal Blue and architects Soda Studio.