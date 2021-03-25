Soft Sessions streamed concert run announced

A new musical concert will be presented via stream.theatre in April.

Featuring intimate performances from stage artists, the show will be available for two weeks and is said to those involved "out of their comfort zones and pushes boundaries."

Appearing in the streamed event are Grace Mouat (& Juliet), Jake Halsey-Jones (Hamilton), Courtney Stapleton (Six), Martha Kirby (Grease), Danielle Fiamanya (The Color Purple) and Eloise Davies (Be More Chill).

The piece will be presented from 23 April to 2 May, with tickets on sale now via stream.theatre.

It has orchestrations by Alex Beetschen and Harrison Wilde, videography by Callum Heinrich and production by Soft Sound London.