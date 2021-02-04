Slava's Snowshow to be streamed worldwide via BroadwayHD

The winter hit Slava's Snowshow will be released globally via BroadwayHD from next week.

The award-winning Broadway and West End piece will be available on the streaming platform for the first time ever.

Created and staged by clown Slava Polunin and now over 27 years old, it has been performed in 120 cities in 30 countries.

BroadwayHD co-founders, award-winning producers and filmmakers Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley said: "Slava's Snowshow has captivated audiences from Broadway to West End, to stages well beyond and is one of the most imaginative pieces of theater ever created.

"BroadwayHD is proud to be the exclusive streaming home of this critically acclaimed show and help introduce new audiences to this amazing production."

The piece will be available from 8 February 2021.