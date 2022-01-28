Six the Musical extends West End run at the Vaudeville Theatre

Six the Musical has extended its West End run – into 2023!

Written by Lucy Moss and Toby Marlow, the musical is co-directed by Moss and Jamie Armitage, featuring choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. It follows the six Queens of Henry VIII as they battle it out to find out who had the toughest time under the Tudor tyrant.

Producers Kenny Wax, Wendy and Andy Barnes and George Stiles said today: "As one of the first West End productions to resume performances during the pandemic, and relocate our show to its new forever-home (the Vaudeville Theatre) , we are delighted that we have a full-year of Six performances our fans, theatre enthusiasts and new audiences can look forward to."

The current "queens" include Amy Di Bartolomeo (Bat Out of Hell) as Catherine of Aragon, Amanda Lindgren (South Pacific) as Anne Bolyen, Claudia Kariuki (Ragtime) as Jane Seymour, Dionne Ward-Anderson (making her West End debut) as Anna of Cleves, Tsemaye Bob-Egbe (Tina – The Tina Turner Musical) as Katherine Howard and Meesha Turner (making her professional and West End debut) as Catharine Parr.

Also in the show are Paisley Billings (On the Edge) as alternate Catherine of Aragon and Anna of Cleves, Roxanne Couch (In Pieces) as alternate Jane Seymour and Katherine Parr, Danielle Rose (making her West End debut) as alternate Anne Boleyn and Catherine Howard, Rachel Rawlinson (Heathers) as swing and Esme Rothero (making her West End debut) as swing and dance captain.

Three hundred thousand seats go on sale from Tuesday 2 May, 2022 with dates now set on the Strand through to Sunday 2 April, 2023. Captioned performances (27 March 4pm, 11 August 8.30pm, 20 November 7pm), audio described performances (20 March, 4 August, 13 November) and British Sign Language interpreted performances (7 April, 14 August, 27 November) have also been released. There will be a further sing-along performance on 25 September 2022.

The design team includes Emma Bailey (set design), Gabriella Slade (costume design), Tim Deiling (lighting design) and Paul Gatehouse (sound design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton. Casting is by Pearson Casting.

Grace Taylor and Franny Anne Rafferty are associate directors, with Melody Sinclair and Freya Sands as associate choreographers. Lauren Hopkinson is musical director, with on-stage band the Ladies in Waiting currently composed of Alice Angliss (drums), Amy Shaw (guitar) and Rachel Espeute (bass). Associate musical director is Ellie Verkerk, while the resident director is Amber Sinclair-Case and the resident choreographer is Nicole Bondzie. Associate musical supervisor is Katy Richardson.

Expect another bit of fantastic Six news next week...