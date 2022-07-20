Sister Act at Eventim Apollo – new show footage released

A new trailer has been released for the current London revival of Sister Act, featuring Beverley Knight's rendition of "Fabulous, Baby!"!

Alongside Knight (as Deloris Van Cartier), the cast also includes Jennifer Saunders (as Mother Superior), Keala Settle (as Sister Mary Patrick), Lizzie Bea (as Sister Mary Robert), Lesley Joseph (as Sister Mary Lazarus) and Clive Rowe (as Eddie Souther).









The show features music from eight-time Academy Award-winner Alan Menken, lyrics by Glenn Slater, a book by Cheri and Bill Steinkellner and additional book material by Douglas Carter Beane. It is adapted from the iconic film of the same name, which stars Whoopi Goldberg, one of the stage adaptation's producers.

Sister Act is directed by Bill Buckhurst, with choreography by Alistair David, set and costume design by Morgan Large, lighting design by Tim Mitchell, sound design by Tom Marshall and musical supervision by Stephen Brooker. Casting is by Stuart Burt.

