Sharon Osbourne, Danny and Dani Dyer join Nativity! The Musical at Eventim Apollo Hammersmith

Nativity! The Musical, based on Debbie Isitt's classic film, is back for a new tour and casting plans have been announced.

The tour will first open at the Wolverhampton Grand on 29 October 2019. It will then visit Aylesbury, Waterside Theatre from 6 to 9 November, Canterbury, Marlowe Theatre from 13 to 17 November, Wales Millennium Centre from 19 to 23 November, Theatre Royal, Plymouth from 26 to 30 November and Southampton, Mayflower Theatre from 3 to 7 December. The show will play at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith from 11 to 29 December.

In London, Sharon Osbourne, Danny and Dani Dyer will join the previously announced Rylan Clarke-Neal and Simon Lipkin at the west London venue. The two Dyers previously performed in the show last Christmas at the Eventim Apollo.

Dani Dyer will also play the role of Polly Parker in Wolverhampton, Cardiff and Southampton. Scott Paige will play Mr Poppy in Wolverhampton, Cardiff, Southampton, Aylesbury and Plymouth and the role of Mr Rye in London.

Returning cast members include Scott Garnham as Mr Maddens and Ashleigh Gray as Jennifer Lore. Completing the cast will be Jonathan Bourne, Charles Brunton, Jamie Chapman, Penelope Woodman, Dawn Buckland, Connor Ewing, Kade Ferraiolo, Amy Oxley, Helena Pipe and Billy Roberts.

They are joined by 20 children aged 9 to 12 from across the Midlands as the pupils of St Bernadette's School – Thomas Bastable, Evie Bennell-Low, Olivia Brooks, Niamh Crowley, Erin Freeman, Lucas Haywood, Alexander Hogg, Kheiri Isaac-Osmani, Isabel Landers, Evie Mallen, Joshua Millard-Lloyd, Ana Morgan, Ela Morgan, Amy-Louise Mulhall, Alastair Ngwenya, Gerald Ngwenya, Tega Oduko, Kayan Parmar, Lyla Peters, Katelyn Rollason, Teddy Saberton, Grace Townley and Nicholas Vakis.

The original film starred Martin Freeman and directed by Debbie Isitt. Isitt has written the musical version, which has music and lyrics by Nicky Ager and Isitt, choreography from Andrew Wright, design by David Woodhead, lighting design by Tim Mitchell, sound design by Tom Marshall and musical supervision and orchestrations by George Dyer.