Shakespeare's Globe reveals cast for Sarah Frankcom's Macbeth

Complete casting has been confirmed for Shakespeare's Globe's upcoming production of Macbeth, directed by Sarah Frankcom.

The company (in alphabetical order) includes Issam Al Ghussain (as Malcolm), Francesca Amewudah-Rivers (as Witch and Lady Macduff), Hannah Azuonye (as Lady Macbeth), Fiston Barek (as Macbeth), Patrick Elue (as Macduff and Bloody Captain), Stacey Evans (as Ross), Aoife Gaston (as Witch), David Hartley (as Banquo), Beth Hinton-Lever (as Witch), and Chris Nayak (as Duncan and Lennox).

The 90-minute piece has been created specifically for young theatregoers and is billed as "a perfect introduction to Shakespeare for all ages." It marks the 16th anniversary of the project known as Playing Shakespeare with Deutsche Bank, providing over 20,000 free tickets for pupils aged 11 to 16 in state secondary schools across London and Birmingham.

Frankcom commented: "I'm thrilled to be collaborating with such an exciting cast and creative team to reimagine Macbeth for younger audiences, part of the brilliant initiative 'Playing Shakespeare' supported by Deutsche Bank. As young people continue to ask big questions about their future, I can't think of a better play to explore how personal ambition and the abuse of power can corrupt the individual and destroy nations."

The creative team also includes designer Rose Revitt, composers Zands Duggan and Louise Anna Duggan, movement director Rachel-Leah Hosker, fight director Kevin McCurdy and casting directors Verity Naughton and Nicholas Hockaday.

Performances exclusively for schools will run from 3 to 30 March 2022, while performances open to the general public will be staged between 19 March and 16 April.



