Shakespeare's Globe reveals first look images of Lucy Bailey's Much Ado About Nothing

Shakespeare's Globe has released first look images for its current production of Much Ado About Nothing.

Under the direction of Lucy Bailey, this new incarnation of the Bard's battle of the sexes comedy features the Globe Ensemble, who are also set to return for The Tempest from 22 July.

It includes Ralph Davis (as Benedick) and Lucy Phelps (as Beatrice), alongside Peter Bourke (as Conrade and Friar), Rachel Hannah Clarke (as Margaret and Watchman), George Fouracres (as Dogberry), Joanne Howarth (as Antonia and Verges), Olivier Huband (as Don John), Nadi Kemp-Sayfi (as Hero), Ciarán O'Brien (as Boracio and Messenger), Patrick Osborne (as Claudio), Ferdy Roberts (as Don Pedro) and Katy Stephens (as Leonata).

The creative team also features designer Joanna Parker, composer Orlando Gough, assistant director and dramaturg Clemmie Reynolds, choreographer Georgina Lamb, costume supervisor Caroline Hughes, fight director Renny Krupinski, head of voice Tess Dignan and text associate Christine Schmidle.

The piece has launched the Globe's 25th anniversary season, as well as its first full summer season since 2019.

Much Ado About Nothing runs at the venue until 23 October 2022, with tickets on sale below.





Lucy Phelps and Ralph Davis

Joanne Howarth and Katy Stephens

George Fouracres

Joanne Howarth and Katy Stephens

The company of Much Ado About Nothing

Lucy Phelps

Lucy Phelps

Ralph Davis

Lucy Phelps

Nadi Kemp-Sayfi

Ralph Davis

Lucy Phelps

