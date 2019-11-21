Samantha Barks, Camilla Kerslake, Alice Fearn and more join Barricade Boys Christmas run at The Other Palace

An initial line-up of guest stars has been announced for The Barricade Boys' concerts at The Other Palace.

Samantha Barks, Camilla Kerslake, Alice Fearn, Nadim Naaman and Kieran Brown will all appear during the show's festive run, joining the four-strong boyband group of Simon Schofield, Dougie Carter, Lee Honey Jones and George Tebbutt.

The concerts see the foursome sing songs from famous musicals, as well as festive favourites.

Barks will guest star on 17 December, Kerslake on 16 December, Fearn on 23 December, Naaman on 27 December and Brown on 28 December matinee. More star names will be announced shortly.

Amy Lennox, Zoe Rainey and Oliver Ormson

© Dan Wooller for WhatsOnStage

It has now been revealed that Joel Montague will guest star on 19 December (matinee), Zoe Rainey on 11 December, Amy Lennox on 20 December, Oliver Ormson on 13 December, Neil McDermott on 18 December, Oliver Savile (date tbc) and Emma Kingston on 14 December (evening).

The Barricade Boys' Christmas season runs from Tuesday 10 to Saturday 28 December, with tickets on sale now.