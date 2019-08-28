Russell Brand to curate night of monologues at the Old Vic with Matthew Perry, Lena Dunham and more writers

Russell Brand will curate a night of monologues at the Old Vic exploring mental health and addiction.

Brand (Recovery: Freedom from our Addictions), Scarlett Curtis (Feminists Don't Wear Pink); Lena Dunham (Girls), Mr Gee ("Poet Laureate" on The Russell Brand Show), Gabor Maté (In the Realm of Hungry Ghosts: Close Encounters with Addiction), Matthew Perry (Friends) and Kate Tempest (The Bricks That Built the Houses) will each pen a monologue for the night, which runs on 29 September.

Brand will be appearing, with other performers to be announced.

The night, entitled Cracked, will have direction by Annabel Bolton, design consultation by Polly Sullivan, lighting by Jamie Platt and sound by Andy Graham.