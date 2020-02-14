Rufus Hound and Katy Brand to join Everybody's Talking About Jamie in the West End

Katy Brand and Rufus Hound will join the West End cast of Everybody's Talking About Jamie in March, it was announced today.

Brand will replace Preeya Kalidas in the role of Miss Hedge from 3 March to 20 June, and Hound will take over from Bianca Del Rio – the drag name of Roy Haylock – as Hugo/Loco Chanelle from 16 March to 30 May.

The two will join lead Noah Thomas – who took over the role from Layton Williams after the show held open auditions – as well as Melissa Jacques, Sejal Keshwala and Hiba Elchikhe. Williams is currently starring in the UK touring production of the musical alongside Shane Richie, Amy Ellen Richardson, Lara Denning, Shobna Gulati and George Sampson.

Katy Brand said: "Joining the cast of Everybody's Talking About Jamie is a truly thrilling opportunity for me. If I could tell my teenage self that I would one day have the chance to perform in a huge hit show on the West End stage, that girl would pinch herself. Jamie gets to realise his dream every night, and now so do I!"

Rufus Hound added: "I'm absolutely thrilled to be going into the cast of Everybody's Talking About Jamie – a brilliant, brave and British smash hit. I have been waxing for the last year in anticipation and am currently so tucked I may as well be a Ken doll. Bring. It. On.''

Everybody's Talking About Jamie first opened at Sheffield Crucible in spring 2017 and transferred to the Apollo Theatre later that year, where it won a number of WhatsOnStage Awards including Best New Musical.

The film adaptation of Everybody's Talking About Jamie will open in cinemas on 23 October, where Jamie will be played by newcomer Max Harwood. Richard E Grant will take on the role of Hugo/Loco Chanel, with Sarah Lancashire playing Margaret New, Sharon Horgan as Miss Hedge and Shobna Gulati playing Ray after having taken on the role in the West End. The film is directed by Butterell, with MacRae writing the screenplay.

The show, which recently celebrated its second year in the West End, is inspired by a documentary about Jamie Campbell, who wanted to be a drag queen at the age of 16. It has music by The Feeling's Dan Gillespie Sells, book and lyrics by Tom McRae, direction by Jonathan Butterell, set and costumes by Anna Fleischle, choreography by Kate Prince, lighting by Lucy Carter, sound by Paul Groothuis and video by Luke Halls. Theo Jamieson is the musical supervisor, Richard Weeden the musical director, Will Burton the casting director and George Richmond-Scott the associate director.