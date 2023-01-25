Rose starring Maureen Lipman to transfer to the West End

Exclusive: The five-star revival of Rose starring Maureen Lipman has set West End dates.

Penned by Martin Sherman (Bent), the 1999 play tells the story of a woman who journeys from Nazi-occupied Europe in order to forge a new life in America.

Lipman, whose credits have includes Oklahoma! at the National Theatre, Outside Edge and Coronation Street, has been attached to the production since during its initial pandemic run – when it was first streamed for online audiences.

The piece is directed by Scott Le Crass, designed by David Shields with musical composition and sound design by Julian Star with lighting design by Jane Lalljee.

Lipman commented: "I am delighted to be putting Rose back on her bench for a limited run at the Ambassadors in May. I thought I could never have the power to revisit Martin Sherman's mystical, magical deeply philosophical and wildly funny creation, but Rose is in my blood and she has to be revived."

Sherman added: "Maureen Lipman's performance as Rose is the greatest gift a playwright could ever dream of. Performance is perhaps the wrong word; she totally inhabits the role, the woman, the space, the language, the times, the events. I'm so happy that her astonishing alchemy has the opportunity to be witnessed again, for four weeks (only!) at the Ambassadors Theatre."

When the show ran at the Park Theatre, critic Alun Hood said that Lipman's "Rose is funny, unflinching, deeply moving; she's benign, tricky, damaged, powerful, a mass of contradictions and a crucible of sheer humanity."

The show will play at Ambassador's Theatre for 28 performances, from Tuesday 23rd May 2023.

Tickets go on sale on Friday at 12pm.