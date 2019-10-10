Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella: Mazz Murray and Jérôme Pradon join Cadogan Hall concert cast

Mazz Murray will play Madame and Jérôme Pradon will play Sebastian in the UK premiere of Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella, which runs at Cadogan Hall later this autumn.

The performers will appear in a semi-staged concert on 20 October, joining Christina Allado, Jac Yarrow, Cedric Neal, Jodie Jacobs, Dean John-Wilson, Dianne Pilkington and Zoe Rainey.

Also appearing from the LMTO chorus will be Christopher Cameron, Charlotte Clitherow, Abigail Earnshaw, Benjamin Froehlich, Charlotte Kennedy, Richard James-King, Jade Marvin, Matt McDonald, Chris McGuigan, Mia Michaud, Sam Oladeinde, Michael Robert-Lowe, Justine Saville, Katie Shearman, Joe Thompson-Oubari and Lizzie Wofford.

Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella is a Tony Award-winning musical that presents a contemporary take on the classic fairytale. The semi-staged concert will be directed by Jonathan O'Boyle with a new book by Tony Award-nominee Douglas Carter Beane. Musical direction will be by Freddie Tapner, dramaturgy by Victoria Saxton and projection design by George Reeve. The concert will be performed by a 21-piece orchestra featuring the London Musical Theatre Orchestra (LMTO).

Originally presented on television in 1957, Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella starred Julie Andrews and was remade twice, first in 1965 for Lesley Ann Warren and then again in 1997 featuring Brandy and Whitney Houston. The Broadway production opened in 2013.