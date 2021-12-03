WhatsOnStage Logo
Red Riding Hood at Theatre Royal Stratford East – first look

The show's current pantomime is playing now

Jodie Jacobs (Woody), Elise Zavou (Red), Ashley Goh (Bow Peep)
© The Other Richard
Elise Zavou (Red) and Luke Latchman (Wolfie)
© The Other Richard
Phil Nichol (Granny) and Luke Latchman (Wolfie)
© The Other Richard
Phil Nichol (Granny)
© The Other Richard
Phil Nichol (Granny)
© The Other Richard
Raphael Bushay (Wolf)
© The Other Richard
