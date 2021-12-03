Red Riding Hood at Theatre Royal Stratford East – first look

PhotosRed Riding Hood at Theatre Royal Stratford East – first lookThe show's current pantomime is playing nowAuthorAlex WoodLocationsLondon03 December 2021 Jodie Jacobs (Woody), Elise Zavou (Red), Ashley Goh (Bow Peep) © The Other Richard Elise Zavou (Red) and Luke Latchman (Wolfie) © The Other Richard Phil Nichol (Granny) and Luke Latchman (Wolfie) © The Other Richard Phil Nichol (Granny) © The Other Richard Phil Nichol (Granny) © The Other Richard Raphael Bushay (Wolf) © The Other Richard Loading...Loading...