Can you name these award-winning musicals just from a single lyric?

Could it be? Yes, it could

Somethin's comin', somethin' good... a quiz dedicated to all the wonderful lyricists out there!

Do you know lyrics like the back of your hand? Can you tell your Tim Rices from your Oscar Hammersteins and your Fred Ebbs from your Ira Gershwins? Well, in that case, this quiz will be right up your 42nd Street!

We've picked a single lyric from ten Tony and Olivier Award-winning musicals, but can you tell what they are?



