Quarantine Quiz – David Hunter on derelict buildings, childcare and Power Rangers

It's a rubbish time for those locked down and theatres shut. But we wanted to find out what stars, producers and creatives are getting up to while cooped up in their own homes!

Our next interviewee is David Hunter, who is about to perform a live concert from his very own living room.









1) Who are you locked down with?

My wife Tara and two toddlers! Rufus aged 3 and Heidi aged 1.

2) What are you missing most during lockdown?

Childcare.

3) What's your default Pick-Me-Up show tune?

"Moving Too Fast" from The Last Five Years.

4) Favourite box-set binge?

We're on Jonathan Creek at the moment. I'm finding nostalgia very comforting.

5) What's the When-I-Get-Some-Time project that you are hoping to tackle during lockdown?

I have less time now than I did before! Childcare 24/7 for me. So everything I do (including this interview) is squeezed into the gaps between playing Power Rangers and tidying toys.

6) What are you currently reading?

READING?! I have two toddlers.

7) Have you cleaned out your kitchen cupboards? If so, what's the oldest thing you found?

CLEANING?! I have two toddlers.

8) If you could take a virtual tour of any building in the world which one would it be?

My wife has a weird thing for derelict buildings and it's infected me now! So an old derelict theatre! But basically anywhere quiet, where I can take a nap.

9) How many loo rolls do you really have in your house?

A fair few actually. My extended family all panicked and sent us a few packs.

10) If you decided to learn a new language during lockdown, which one would it be and why?

Why are you torturing me?

11) Which board game would you choose to while away an evening?

We're into Codenames - we've found a way to play it virtually with my brother.

12) What time is Wine-O'Clock in your house?

7pm. Babies in bed.