Potted Panto announces West End cast

The cast for Potted Panto has been unveiled.

Written by Daniel Clarkson, Jefferson Turner and Richard Hurst, the piece will play at the Garrick Theatre from mid December. Not one to waste time, it sees a cast rattle through a variety of panto tropes in 70 minutes.

Clarkson and Gary Trainor (who played Dewey Finn in School of Rock the Musical in the West End original cast and US tour) will lead the show, joined by Kevin Yates and Liam Jeavons (as alternate performers).

Charlotte Payne will play The Fairy and assistant stage manager, with Joseph Peters as Mr Nut and assistant stage manager.

The piece had its West End premiere 11 years ago at the Vaudeville Theatre, and is directed by Hurst with set and costume design by Simon Scullion and Nicky Bunch, lighting by Tim Mascall, composition by Phil Innes and sound by Tom Lishman.

Producer James Seabright said: "We are excited to be welcoming Gary Trainor to the cast co-starring with Daniel Clarkson. After touring extensively with our sister show Potted Potter around the world, this is the first time we've been able to bring Gary into the Potted Panto family for our latest West End run."

Tickets are on sale below.